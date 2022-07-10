Tom Cruise among stars enjoying Wimbledon men’s singles final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Tom Cruise among stars enjoying Wimbledon men’s singles final

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 6.03pm Updated: July 10 2022, 6.33pm
Tom Cruise was among those at the final (John Walton/PA)
Tom Cruise was among those at the final (John Walton/PA)

Celebrities were out in force at the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Actor Tom Cruise was among the crowd on Centre Court who saw Australia’s surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios, 27, face off against Serbian Novak Djokovic, 35, who was already a six-time Wimbledon champion.

The Top Gun star, 60, was spotted sporting a beaming smile and a sharp suit.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Tom Cruise  watching the Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA)

South African Gary Player, 86, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, was seen nearby.

Sir Ben Ainslie, 45, who is the world’s most successful Olympic sailor with four gold medals and a silver, was among the spectators.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet also made an appearance among sports fans at the tournament in south-west London on Sunday afternoon.

A cluster of actors and models were treated to a display of power serving and pinpoint returns during the gruelling match played in a British heatwave.

Two-time Oscar nominee and Bafta winner Andrew Garfield, 38, managed to look cool in a tan suit and open-necked collarless shirt as he sat next to model Poppy Delevingne, 36, in the stands.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Poppy Delevingne, Andrew Garfield, Vito Schnabel, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley watch the men’s tennis final at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

She was wearing a yellow blazer while actor and producer Vito Schnabel, 35, sat to the left of Garfield taking in the action.

Actor Jason Statham, 54, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 35, who have two children together, sat nearby enjoying the match.

Adventurer Bear Grylls and his wife Shara were also among the tennis lovers who managed to get a coveted ticket to the grand slam final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Bear and Shara Grylls arrive for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Eight-year-old Prince George sat between his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the prime seats in the royal box.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Club, looked summery in a navy blue skirt and matching top with white polka dots by designer Alessandra Rich.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

Kate presented the trophy to Djokovic after he won his seventh Wimbledon singles’ championship, his fourth in a row, and his 21st grand slam crown in a tense three-hour final against a frustrated Kyrgios.

Djokovic raised his arms aloft after securing a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]