Adam Collard will return to Love Island in dramatic twist

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 10.51pm
Adam Collard will return to Love Island after he was a contestant on the show in 2018 (ITV)
Adam Collard will return to Love Island after he was a contestant on the show in 2018 (ITV)

Former islander Adam Collard is returning to Love Island in a dramatic twist for the hit ITV2 dating show.

Collard is no stranger to the show after being a contestant on its fourth series in 2018.

At the end of Sunday night’s episode it was revealed that Collard will be returning to the villa as the latest bombshell during Monday evening’s show.

Speaking ahead of his arrival in the villa, Collard said: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.”

The episode also saw the dramatic moment islanders discovered the British public had been voting for their favourite couple.

After gathering at the firepit, all but two couples discovered they were safe from the vote. Dami Hope and Summer Botwe, and Jay Younger and Chyna Mills, have been left vulnerable to being dumped from the villa.

Elsewhere in Sunday evening’s episode, a number of the boys spent their time grovelling for forgiveness as the fallout from Casa Amor continued.

Andrew Le Page, Jacques O’Neill and Dami all found themselves in hot water earlier in the week after the contestants were reunited for a recoupling following the girls’ stay in Casa Amor.

Andrew and Tasha Ghouri, who were the show’s only original couple, both chose to recouple with new arrivals Coco and Billy Brown after Andrew discovered Tasha had doubts over her feelings for him.

Despite getting close to Coco, Andrew appeared to attempt to rekindle his relationship with Tasha during Friday evening’s episode.

However, there was trouble in paradise after Tasha discovered Andrew had withheld information from her concerning an intimate moment he shared with Coco.

In Sunday night’s show Andrew continued his attempts to win back Tasha. As the pair spoke at the fire pit, Andrew said: “I wanna say I’m truly sorry for not telling you the whole truth. I should have…

“If there was a slight chance then I promise you right now, you wouldn’t regret it.”

Tasha appeared torn, telling Andrew: “For me, it’s genuinely tarnished what we had.”

Later in the episode Andrew once again made his feelings for Tasha clear, telling the dancer and model: “You are what I want.”

Speaking in the beach hut after their conversation, Tasha said: “It was a nice little conversation with Andrew…

“I just can’t not look at him and not smile.”

Dami was also working hard to win back Indiyah Polack, telling her “I miss us a lot.”

Indiyah reacted positively to the news, and while speaking in the beach hut said: “My heart is with Dami.”

The pair subsequently called things off with their partners Summer and Deji Adeniyi with Dami telling a disappointed Summer: “I feel like it’s a bit difficult because I really like Indiyah a lot…

“I always kind of knew my heart was on Indiyah.”

Jacques continued his attempts to win back Paige Thorne after it was revealed he kissed Cheyanne Kerr while Paige was away in Casa Amor.

In an attempt to convince Paige of his feelings, Jacques wrote a note and left it on Paige’s bed for her to find.

Using lipstick, he wrote “Miss you honey bunz xx” on a piece of kitchen roll and put it under her duvet.

After Paige found the note, Jacques told her: “I’ve literally wanted to tell you all day that I’ve been missing you.”

Paige seemed impressed by Jacques’ attempts to rebuild her trust, but made it clear he would have to do more before she considered giving him a second chance.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

