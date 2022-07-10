Duran Duran send crowd wild at BST Hyde Park festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duran Duran send crowd wild at BST Hyde Park festival

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 11.33pm
Duran Duran perform on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)
Duran Duran perform on stage during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

Duran Duran played to cheering crowds on Sunday evening as they headlined the BST Hyde Park festival in London.

Joined by Nile Rodgers and Chic for part of the show, the band belted out their greatest hits on the Great Oak stage as festival-goers enjoyed the sunny weather.

The gig marked Duran Duran’s BST debut and is part of their 40th anniversary celebration tour, while also being their only London show for 2022.

Made up of singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, the band opened with their 1980s hit The Wild Boys.

British Summer Time festival – London
Duran Duran entertain the crowd (Ian West/PA)

Le Bon shouted to the crowd: “Good old London town, how are you doing? We are Duran Duran.”

The band, which formed in Birmingham in 1978, also played Hungry Like the Wolf, Girls on Film, Notorious, The Reflex and the Bond theme, A View To A Kill.

They also included material from their recent album, Future Past, which is their 15th studio album. Songs included Anniversary and All Of You.

Presenting Nile Rodgers to the crowd, Le Bon said Duran Duran first worked with the musician and producer in the 1980s.

“Without him, there would not be a Duran Duran today,” he said.

“Today, this man becomes an honorary member of Duran Duran.”

Le Bon later dedicated the song Ordinary World to the people of Ukraine.

British Summer Time festival – London
Nile Rodgers and Chic perform (Ian West/PA)

He told fans: “Spare a thought for our brothers and sisters out in Ukraine.

“They are going through unimaginable suffering and hardship.

“We wish them peace in their own country… and happy lives.”

Duran Duran closed the show with their world-famous hit Rio.

Later this year, the band will be honoured as inductees into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, after selling over 100 million records.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora and acclaimed Mercury Prize nominee Laura Mvula also played on Sunday at the BST festival.

Last month, Rodgers and Chic performed with Duran Duran at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace, watched by an average of nearly 12 million people in the UK.

Other stars to have appeared at the BST festival include the Rolling Stones, Sam Fender and Stereophonics.

[[title]]

[[text]]

