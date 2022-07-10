Star-studded contestant line-up announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, McFly singer Danny Jones and comedian Paul Chuckle are among the celebrities who will take part in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef, it has been announced.

Joining them in the BBC One show is TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi, and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

Broadcast over six weeks, the celebrities will tackle a series of cookery challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Kadeena Cox and win the coveted MasterChef title.

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox was crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef (BBC/PA)

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities, joined again by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, also includes former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former pro-footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is also among the contestants, along with former All Saints band member Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd and RuPaul’s drag race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Hoping to impress with their culinary skills will also be reality star MoJo, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio and British actress Lesley Joseph – as well as actors Adam Pearson and Clarke Peters.

This year will see the return of challenges Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish in the four-week heat round before the top celebrities face the semi and final week stages.

Post-pandemic, the series will see the finalists face challenges cooking for a large number of people – including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation’s most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, will return to BBC One this summer.