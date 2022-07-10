Star-studded contestant line-up announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Star-studded contestant line-up announced for Celebrity MasterChef 2022

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.03am
MasterChef (BBC/PA)
MasterChef (BBC/PA)

Love Island star Faye Winter, Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones, McFly singer Danny Jones and comedian Paul Chuckle are among the celebrities who will take part in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef, it has been announced.

Joining them in the BBC One show is TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi, and star of The Choir Gareth Malone.

Broadcast over six weeks, the celebrities will tackle a series of cookery challenges to follow in the footsteps of reigning champion Kadeena Cox and win the coveted MasterChef title.

Celebrity MasterChef
Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox was crowned winner of Celebrity MasterChef (BBC/PA)

This year’s crop of 20 celebrities, joined again by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, also includes former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former pro-footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

Former EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood is also among the contestants, along with former All Saints band member Melanie Blatt, comedian Kae Kurd and RuPaul’s drag race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

Hoping to impress with their culinary skills will also be reality star MoJo, media personality Nancy Dell’Olio and British actress Lesley Joseph – as well as actors Adam Pearson and Clarke Peters.

This year will see the return of challenges Under The Cloche, The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish in the four-week heat round before the top celebrities face the semi and final week stages.

Post-pandemic, the series will see the finalists face challenges cooking for a large number of people – including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation’s most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Celebrity MasterChef, produced by Shine TV, will return to BBC One this summer.

