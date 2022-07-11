Dates for Trnsmt 2023 announced after Lewis Capaldi closes this year’s festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dates for Trnsmt 2023 announced after Lewis Capaldi closes this year’s festival

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 5.03pm
Lewis Capaldi brought this year’s Trnsmt festival to a close (Lesley Martin/PA)
Bosses at Scotland’s largest music festival have announced dates for next year after an “incredible weekend” at Trnsmt.

Some 50,000 music fans flocked to Glasgow Green over Friday, Saturday and Sunday where stars such as Paolo Nutini and The Strokes performed in the sunshine.

Less than 24 hours after Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi closed the festival on Sunday, bosses confirmed Trnsmt will return on July 7 to 9 2023.

Some 50,000 music fans flocked to Glasgow Green for the Trnsmt music festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

The announcement came after an emotional Capaldi brought this year’s sold-out event to its finale, with a mass singalong rendition of his biggest hit.

Afterwards, Geoff Ellis, festival director of cinch presents Trnsmt, said: “What an incredible weekend we’ve had.

“We had the sun shining on Glasgow Green, a fantastic lineup of over 70 artists across four stages and 50,000 incredible fans every day – we really couldn’t have asked for more.”

He added: “Scotland’s very own Lewis Capaldi brought the sold-out festival to a close, which was a moment for the history books.

“The emotion-fuelled set saw fans singing every word back to him and Lewis threw in a few surprises for the crowd, with a rendition of Abba’s Dancing Queen and a chorus of happy birthday sang for his tour manager.

“It was great to welcome back international artists to Glasgow Green, but also to see excited music fans enjoying our best homegrown talent, with Paolo Nutini closing day one and The Snuts getting the crowd going on Saturday.

“Festivals are all about discovering the next big thing and this year, we put some of the brightest up-and-coming talent on the line-up.

“Brooke Combe, Dylan John Thomas, Rianne Downey, and BEMZ are just a few of the rising stars that stole the show and we can’t wait to see them on the main stage in the future.”

Trnsmt, which is Scotland’s biggest music festival, will return next year, bosses have confirmed (Lesley Martin/PA)

Tickets for next year’s Trnsmt will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, with those who bought tickets for this year’s event, Trnsmt mailing list subscribers and 3Mobile customers given early access from then.

With ticket prices frozen at 2022 levels for a “limited time only”, the general sale starts from 9am on Friday July 15 at  www.trnsmtfest.com

