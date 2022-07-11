Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is ‘no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is ‘no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard appeal

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 9.27pm
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is ‘no legitimate basis’ for Amber Heard to appeal (Kirsty O Connor/PA)
Johnny Depp’s lawyers say there is “no legitimate basis” for an appeal by Amber Heard for a new trial in the couple’s multimillion-dollar defamation case.

Representatives said the verdict in favour of the actor was “well-supported by the overwhelming evidence (and) consistent with the law” and that the appeals “verge into the frivolous”.

It comes after Ms Heard’s lawyers demanded a retrial following claims of “improper juror service,” saying that the outcome had not been supported by the evidence presented during the six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

“Following a six-week jury trial, a jury of Ms Heard’s peers rendered a verdict against her in virtually all respects,” documents seen by the PA news agency state.

Johnny Depp court case
Amber Heard’s lawyers demanded a retrial following claims of ‘improper juror service’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Though understandably displeased with the outcome of trial, Ms Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury’s decision.

“Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is “plainly wrong or without evidence to support it”.”

It continues: “Here, the verdict was well-supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside.

“Mr Depp respectfully submits that the court should deny Ms Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous.”

Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

