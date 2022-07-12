Typewriter artist hopes to give machine ‘second life’ with Guinness World Record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Typewriter artist hopes to give machine ‘second life’ with Guinness World Record

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 8.17am
The piece took about 300 hours of typing to prepare (James Cook/PA)
The piece took about 300 hours of typing to prepare (James Cook/PA)

A typewriter artist has set his sights on a new Guinness World Record with a two-metre drawing of the London skyline as he hopes to encourage others to give the machine “a second life”.

James Cook, 25, from Braintree, Essex, hopes to achieve the Guinness World Record for the largest drawing made using a typewriter – a record which is the first of its kind and one he made a custom application for.

The piece, which was completed by June 17, took roughly two months – which equates to about 300 hours – of typing.

Mr Cook told the PA news agency that the Guinness World Record attempt came about through a commission for a couple who wanted him to complete a panoramic drawing of the London skyline.

Man wearing a blue hoodie and holding a piece of art made using a typewriter
James Cook with a smaller-scale version of the artwork he is entering to Guinness World Records (James Cook/PA)

“I said this is going to be a real challenge because this is going to be my largest picture to date,” he said.

“If I’m going to do something this scale, then it makes sense to try and see if there’s a record that stands currently for something as left-wing and niche as typewriter art.”

He submitted a custom application to Guinness World Records (GWR) on May 12 and was given a pending date on attempted verification of August 10.

Mr Cook said he searched largest typewriter drawing and “nothing came up”, so he submitted an application on the GWR website, where he suggested the record title of ‘largest drawing made using a typewriter’ and included details of what the art would look like, how long it would take to make and some background on his typewriting credentials.

“I’m coming to them with something that has probably never been adjudicated before and they will probably want to visit in person to determine if it can get that record,” he added.

Man in red hoodie and glasses next to a portrait of The Queen
James Cook with a framed artwork of The Queen, which he drew (James Cook/PA)

He said there have been some logistical issues along the way because of the image’s size.

“I’ve had to hire a van to actually go and pick the drawing up from the framers who are framing it, as it won’t fit in an ordinary car,” he said.

“We don’t even know yet if it will go in the lift to give to the customer who lives on the 27th storey of an apartment.”

Mr Cook added that his work contains half a million typewritten marks, which people enjoy playing puzzle Where’s Wally with.

“People enjoy almost playing Where’s Wally with the typed artwork, spending a good five to 10 minutes just kind of looking for every possible piece of information they can find in the art and that’s quite a rare thing to find in contemporary art,” he said.

He said that he downloaded a sound recording app to find out how many type marks were made, which “worked up until 175,000 marks, the app crashed on me and timed out”.

He has encouraged budding typewriter artists to “speak to grandparents,” who may possibly have a typewriter laying around.

“The odds are that if they have a typewriter, it’s just sitting around collecting dust and you can give it a second life,” he added.

Mr Cook will be showing off his Guinness World Record attempt at his exhibit from July 15 to August 7 at two venues – the Wonky Wheel Gallery in Finchingfield and The Moot Hall in Maldon, both in Essex.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier