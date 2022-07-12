Channel 4 boss ‘has seen no evidence’ that reality show used paid actors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Channel 4 boss ‘has seen no evidence’ that reality show used paid actors

By Press Association
July 12 2022, 1.42pm
Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)
Alex Mahon (Yui Mok/PA)

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said she has seen “no evidence” to indicate four-part documentary Tower Block Of Commons used paid actors, following accusations from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Ms Dorries spoke during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) hearing in May to accuse the 2010 reality series of hiring actors to play real people.

She told the committee that after featuring on the Channel 4 show – during which she stayed on a deprived estate in west London – she “discovered later they were actually actors”.

DCMS Committee
Nadine Dorries (Houses of Commons/PA)

She said: “The parents of the boys in that programme actually came here to have lunch with me and contacted me to tell me, actually, they were in acting school and that they weren’t really living in a flat, and they weren’t real, they were actually actors.

“And there’s a pharmacist or somebody that I went to see who prepared food, she was also a paid actress as well.”

On Tuesday, during a DCMS meeting on the future of Channel 4, Ms Mahon said: “The programme was on in 2010 and clearly an accusation of fakery was made about actors in the programme, a very serious accusation, it’s really important that we look at that properly.

“We are just completing a proper investigation and I should be able to report back to the Secretary of State and the committee in the coming days or weeks.

“From what I have seen, to date there is no evidence that would point to indications of fakery but it is important that we complete that and report back to you properly.”

On the show, Ms Dorries was sent to briefly live on the South Acton estate to see how deprived communities live.

