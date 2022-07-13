Jacques O’Neill visits former rugby club after quitting Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jacques O’Neill visits former rugby club after quitting Love Island

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 3.34pm Updated: July 13 2022, 7.14pm
Love Island star Jacques O’Neill in action for Castleford Tigers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Love Island star Jacques O’Neill in action for Castleford Tigers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jacques O’Neill has stopped off at his former rugby club after landing in the UK following his stint on Love Island.

The 23-year-old rugby player announced his shock exit from the ITV2 dating show during Tuesday’s episode, telling his fellow islanders he needed to “get back to himself”.

In emotional scenes, he said his exit was the best thing for his relationship with 24-year-old Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

Castleford Tigers confirmed that he visited the Super League club during a training session on Wednesday and that he will be able to receive support from their welfare office if he wishes to.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the club’s coach, Lee Radford said: “He’s been in this morning to see the boys – I don’t know who dressed him, I think he’s come in fancy dress today, but no, he’s come in to say hi to the lads.

“The boys were really pleased to see him.”

Days before entering the villa, the rugby club confirmed the release of hooker Jacques from his contract to be on the reality show – confirming they would have the first option to re-sign him if he wanted to resume his career.

When asked about re-signing, Mr Radford joked: “I think he’ll want to make a couple of million first and then maybe dip his toe into rugby league, we’ll have to see.

“He seemed pretty busy this morning, he was on the phone a fair bit.

Lee Radford
Lee Radford (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It’s not something we’ve spoke about, obviously it only happened last night, he flew home last night.

“He looked jaded, he’d had no sleep, obviously all the euphoria of doing what he’s been doing, I suppose, that’s probably a conversation for further down the line, I think.”

Speaking about Jacques leaving the hit show to protect his mental health, Radford said: “Like any walk of life there are obstacles in front of you, unfortunately. Making sure people are around you, whether that be your family or club-related, to help you deal with that is pretty important.”

Speaking about his own experience of mental health, Radford added: “Criticism you tend to keep it within yourself and use it as a motivator, I think that’s a generational thing.

“I think it’s more open and spoke about now than it probably ever has been. I think I am probably from a different generation.”

A statement from the rugby club confirmed Jacques had been in communication with the Tigers’ welfare officer in advance of appearing on the TV show and that “this support will continue to be offered to him” adding: “Alongside the welcoming nature of our first team environment, of which he has been a part since the age of 16.”

It went on: “Castleford Tigers’ primary focus with Jacques at this stage will be to support him.”

“All at the club look forward to welcoming Jacques and his mother, Janet, to The Mend-A-Hose Jungle for a Betfred Super League match very soon, to cheer on the Fords.”

Jacques, from Cumbria, is the ex-partner of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, and before entering the villa he said he falls in love “quick”.

