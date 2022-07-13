Singer Becky Hill to make guest appearance on Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Singer Becky Hill to make guest appearance on Love Island

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 4.28pm
Singer Becky Hill is making a guest appearance on Love Island (Ian West/PA)
Singer Becky Hill is making a guest appearance on Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Brit Award-winning singer Becky Hill is set to surprise Love Island contestants with a performance in the garden of the villa.

The I Could Get Used To This singer, 28, will provide some light relief for the islanders after a dramatic few days which saw Jacques O’Neill exit the ITV2 dating show in a bid to “get back to himself”.

The excited islanders all jump into the pool after Indiyah Polak receives a text which says: “Islanders, it’s time to get dressed up because tonight the villa will host a special VIP performance.”

Paige Thorne, whose partner Jacques quit the show during Tuesday’s episode to protect his mental health, says: “Becky Hill is going to be here tonight in Love Island baby.”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu says: “I’m a huge fan of Becky Hill. A once in a lifetime opportunity.”

A preview showed Hill strutting into the villa wearing a colourful halter neck bodysuit with a long train paired with gold hoop earrings before singing for the islanders in an intimate gig.

The episode will also see Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su clash over loyalty fears following the arrival of new bombshell Adam Collard.

Ekin-su is seen saying to partner Davide: “If you have trust issues, talk to me. I’ve come in here alone, I didn’t f*** up in Casa Amor, I’m all into you.”

Davide retorts: “I honestly believe you didn’t have enough temptation.”

After Ekin-Su begins to say loudly that she does not care about new boy Adam, Davide says: “Now you are doing the show again, honestly Ekin-Su I am tired to be with you. F****** hell, actress.

“You didn’t win the Oscar first time you want to win it now, come on.”

Confiding in fellow islander Coco Lodge, Davide says he does not know if he will ever “fully trust” Ekin-Su following her sneaky behaviour with Jay Younger when he arrived earlier in the series.

Wednesday night’s episode will also see Gemma Owen and Luca Bish go on their first date outside of the villa, while Adam picks Summer Botwe, Danica Taylor and Paige for a trio of dates on the terrace.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier