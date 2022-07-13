Chris Stuart, creator of BBC’s Only Connect, dies aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Stuart, creator of BBC’s Only Connect, dies aged 73

By Press Association
July 13 2022, 6.47pm
Former BBC radio presenter Chris Stuart has died (Ian West/PA)
Chris Stuart, best known for being the creator of “one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows”, has died aged 73, the BBC has confirmed.

The broadcasting veteran was one of the first presenters on BBC Radio Wales and also worked on BBC Radio Two and Radio Four.

Born in Durham, Stuart set up the production company behind the much-loved BBC Two quiz show Only Connect, which is now hosted by Victoria Coren Mitchell and in its 17th series.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Chris Stuart, the creator and executive producer of one of the BBC’s most popular quiz shows Only Connect, and previously a presenter on both BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

“He was an extremely talented and clever man, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“So many people have benefited and learnt their craft from him, he leaves an incredible legacy behind.”

Stuart presented the morning programme on BBC Radio Wales for almost a decade before it was replaced by a revival of Good Morning Wales.

The broadcaster leaves behind his wife Megan, a former editor of BBC Radio Wales and a producer on Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour, their three children and another child from a previous marriage.

Stuart and his wife founded the independent production company Presentable in 1993 which broadcasts major events from Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and the Sydney Opera House.

