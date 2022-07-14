Joanna Lumley and Tom Dean to be recognised with honours at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joanna Lumley and Tom Dean to be recognised with honours at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 2.47am
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Actress Dame Joanna Lumley and Olympic swimmer Tom Dean are among those who will be recognised with honours at Buckingham Palace.

Absolutely Fabulous star Dame Joanna, known for playing Patsy Stone in the sitcom, will be appointed a dame commander for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

The 76-year-old actress was made an OBE in 1995 by the Queen, but will receive the higher accolade from the Princess Royal at the investiture ceremony on Thursday.

Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley at Buckingham Palace in 1995 (John Stillwell/PA)

Dame Joanna has made a name for herself campaigning for the rights of Gurkhas to settle in the UK and also supports numerous environmental campaigns.

She was born in Kashmir and moved to England as a child. Her father was a major in the Gurkha Rifles.

Olympic swimming champion Dean is expected to pick up his MBE for services to swimming.

The 22-year-old was the first British male in more than a century to win two golds at the same Games at Tokyo 2020.

He became a double Olympic champion with gold medals in the 4x200m freestyle relay and the 200m freestyle on his Games debut.

Tom Dean
Tom Dean (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Other prominent sportsmen being made MBEs are Dylan Fletcher-Scott for services to sailing and Thomas McEwen for services to equestrianism.

Fletcher-Scott made Team GB sailing history at Tokyo by winning the men’s 49er gold with partner Stuart Bithell.

McEwen helped Great Britain win its first Olympic eventing team gold medal since 1972 at Tokyo, and also secured individual silver.

Away from sport, Professor Kathleen Stock, former professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex, is due to be made an OBE for services to higher education.

She quit the university last year amid a row over her views on gender identity.

Her decision came after an anonymous group, reportedly set up by students, launched a campaign to get her sacked amid accusations of transphobia.

