Sir Mo Farah’s PE teacher says star had ‘no other option but to lock away past’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Mo Farah’s PE teacher says star had ‘no other option but to lock away past’

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 9.00am
Sir Mo Farah with Alan Watkinson (Andy Boag/BBC/PA)
Sir Mo Farah with Alan Watkinson (Andy Boag/BBC/PA)

Sir Mo Farah’s former PE teacher Alan Watkinson said the athlete had “no other option” but to “lock away” his past during his rise to greatness.

A BBC documentary, The Real Mo Farah, revealed the four-time Olympic champion was trafficked into the UK aged nine under another child’s name.

Sir Mo first confided in Mr Watkinson, who then helped him find a foster family and obtain British citizenship.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Mr Watkinson was asked if it was difficult to watch the athlete sell a story that was not true as his profile grew.

He said: “It was really difficult, but he was in that situation where, really, he had no other option.

“I think the progress he was making as an athlete, the knowledge that if this story came out at any particular time, what would that mean for him?

“I believe he locked that away because he wanted to focus on the thing that drove him.”

Following the film’s broadcast on Wednesday, Mr Watkinson received an outpouring of love for helping his former pupil.

Sir Mo Farah File Photo
Great Britain’s Mo Farah celebrates winning the Men’s 10,000m final at the Olympic Stadium, London (John Giles/PA)

Speaking about the “secret” he held for many years, Mr Watkinson said: “I know a lot of his friends were saying to him, ‘Are you sure? Do you really want to do this? Can’t you just leave it alone? You’ve got a really nice life; this could cause you all sorts of problems.’

“But I know Mo. When he decides he wants to do something, he goes and does it, and more often than not his instinct is right.

“I knew from what he said to me he had to do it. It was something he was very, very exercised about.”

Mr Watkinson said Sir Mo “came alive” during PE lessons because it was “the one enjoyment he had” and the “one way he could express himself”.

He said: “I saw a very different side to him than other people saw. He was quite aggressive in his first year at school. He had no access to the curriculum because he couldn’t speak the language and he had a really, really difficult time.

“There is no way I would have guessed, maybe naivety as a young-ish PE teacher, and it was a real bombshell.”

He said Sir Mo “has always been” the person portrayed in the documentary.

“I have known for a considerable part of his life he is such a generous and lovely guy. You always forgive him everything because he turns up with this big smile on his face and he is such engaging company, and I think you will probably see more of him now. The guard will be lifted,” Mr Watkinson said.

He does not think Sir Mo is “looking for retribution” following the launch of a police investigation into his trafficking, he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier