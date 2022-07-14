Kevin Spacey at court to enter pleas in sex assault case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey at court to enter pleas in sex assault case

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 9.29am
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)

Double Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey has arrived at the Old Bailey to formally enter pleas to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.

The 62-year-old former Hollywood star has already indicated he “strenuously denies” the allegations of three men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

He is listed to appear in Court One of the Old Bailey under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler for a plea and case management hearing before Mr Justice Wall.

The American actor, who is on unconditional bail, faces four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey court case
Kevin Spacey at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At the time, Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The House Of Cards star has an address in Waterloo, central London, but his home is in the US,  where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.

Last month, at an initial court hearing at magistrates’ court, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Mr Gibbs said Spacey had returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

The charges are: two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in London in March 2005; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in London in August 2008; and sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against him in May, but Spacey could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK last month.

Spacey is known for starring roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects.

He was artistic director at the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier