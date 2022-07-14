Netflix’s Man Vs Bee star Rowan Atkinson reveals why he can’t watch Line of Duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Netflix’s Man Vs Bee star Rowan Atkinson reveals why he can’t watch Line of Duty

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 11.37am Updated: July 14 2022, 11.39am
Rowan Atkinson said he can’t watch Line of Duty because he doesn’t like ‘stressful television’ (James Mason/PA)
Rowan Atkinson said he can't watch Line of Duty because he doesn't like 'stressful television' (James Mason/PA)

Rowan Atkinson said he cannot watch Line of Duty because he does not like “stressful television”.

But the actor, 67, said he watched the first series of the BBC drama, created and written by Jed Mercurio, and it was “brilliant”.

Speaking at the GQ Heroes event, the Mr Bean and Blackadder star said: “I don’t like stressful television… I can’t stand watching Line of Duty, which is a brilliant show.

“I watched the first series and thought it was absolutely brilliant, and then I started watching the second series and I found that I just couldn’t watch it because I was finding it too stressful because you know that things are going to go wrong.

“It’s brilliantly written and made but I don’t like that kind of TV.”

The sixth series of police drama Line of Duty aired from March to May last year and was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.

Screenwriter and producer Mercurio, whose other TV hits include the political thriller Bodyguard and medical drama Bodies, was made an OBE for services to TV drama earlier this year.

But he would not reveal if there are going to be further series of Line of Duty, saying at the February investiture: “If that happens, I guess we’ll tell people.”

Atkinson has played childish buffoon Mr Bean since 1990 and the original sitcom has spawned films, books and an animated series.

The actor has also been seen on the big screen as Johnny English, the clumsy and incompetent spy he has played across three films.

In June this year, new Netflix series Man Vs Bee saw him play Trevor, who, in the wake of a marriage breakdown, becomes infuriated with a persistent bee while he is housesitting.

In a session titled 40 Years Of Playing Extraordinary Fools, during British GQ’s annual luxury summit held in association with BMW, Atkinson spoke about not reading reviews.

He told host Miranda Sawyer: “One of the reasons why I don’t listen to pundits or read reviews… is because I don’t feel the need, because they’re not the people I’m trying to entertain.

“The two parties I’m trying to entertain is me and the intended audience, the audience out there, the general public – not the people who are making a noise between me and them.”

Atkinson also recently added his name to the long list of stars reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

He is among the guests speaking at the GQ Heroes conference at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire, from July 13-15.

