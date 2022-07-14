BBC apologises for showing wrong footballer in report about sex offence arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC apologises for showing wrong footballer in report about sex offence arrest

By Press Association
July 14 2022, 2.36pm Updated: July 14 2022, 3.10pm
BBC News has issued an on-air apology over the error (Alamy/PA)
BBC News has issued an on-air apology over the error (Alamy/PA)

BBC News has issued an on-air apology after mistakenly showing an image of the wrong Premier League footballer when reporting on a case about a player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

During the Thursday morning sports bulletin on the BBC News channel, an image of Chelsea player Raheem Sterling, believed to have been used on an unrelated earlier story about his recent club transfer, was shown behind sports presenter Mike Bushell while he gave an update on the arrest.

Another presenter later explained the mistake was due to a “technical error” and emphasised that 27-year-old England international Sterling is “wholly unconnected” with the allegations.

At the opening of the channel’s 11am news segment, they said: “In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error the wrong picture appeared in connection with a story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

“A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake.”

The BBC said the apology would be repeated in the next sports bulletin on the channel.

The report was in reference to a player, who has not been named, who was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

The 29-year-old denies the allegations and has been bailed until August.

On Wednesday, a Premier League club, which has also not been named, confirmed it is not currently taking action against the player.

