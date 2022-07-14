Zawe Ashton on feeling galvanised after new film about violence against women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zawe Ashton on feeling galvanised after new film about violence against women

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 12.03am
A scene from Maryland (BBC/PA)
A scene from Maryland (BBC/PA)

Zawe Ashton has said it was “overwhelming” portraying the reality of violence against women in her new film but that it made her feel galvanised to speak out against the issue.

The actress, 37, stars alongside Hayley Squires in the 30-minute drama Maryland which follows the two women, both called Mary, as they go through the police process after reporting their experience of assault.

It is based on Lucy Kirkwood’s play which she wrote in response to the number of murdered women in the past couple of years including Sarah Everard, Nicole Smallman, Bibaa Henry and Sabina Nessa.

Maryland follows two women, both called Mary, as they go through the police process after reporting their experience of assault (BBC/PA)

During a panel discussion for the film, Ashton confirmed she and her fellow actors had felt galvanised while creating the project.

She added: “Probably the most overwhelming thing was, from an actor’s perspective, actually getting to say the truth of your existence in the world.

“There’s so many situations that you find yourself in, in this industry, where you’re being explicitly or not explicitly asked to self-abandon yourself.

“And put your truth or politics or the reality of things aside in order to present something lukewarm and you don’t often get the chance to go to work and say things like we’re saying in this film.

“And the power of Lucy’s writing is it resonates so deeply within you that it can feel overwhelming because it can often times be the first time you as a woman or as an actor have said that truth out loud, let alone in front of people, let alone in front of a camera.

“So I think there are so many different parallels that we all felt as a cast moving through this work.”

Ashton admitted she felt a “new level of responsibility” when taking on the project but said it made her voice some hard truths about her own personal experience.

She said: “You are always in situations as a woman where you are pretending not to know as much as you do, generally, and I think this film made me go ‘Hang on a minute, no’.

“You’ve looked down the lens of a camera and said some extremely truthful things about your experience in this world and there’s no going back from that.”

The actress added: “You want to crack that glass between you being an actor and being a woman all the time and it’s often very hard but I definitely have a new intentionality around that now, for sure.”

Kirkwood wrote the original script in two days following the murder of Ms Nessa and numerous women before her.

The piece, which she described as a “howl against the normalisation of male violence”, was first staged at the Royal Court in London in 2021.

The short film is based on Lucy Kirkwood’s play which she wrote in two days following the murder of Sabina Nessa (BBC/PA)

It was later adapted for the silver screen with Brian Hill and Kirkwood directing the project.

The film adaptation embraces its theatrical basis in a drive to move away from previous naturalistic style dramas which have explored the topic.

Ashton said that she thinks the naturalistic drama is still “a brilliant way” of challenging the issue but that these might be “making people even more comfortable with issues rather than jarring them out of a mentality”.

Maryland will air on July 20 at 10pm on BBC Two.

