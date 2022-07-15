Daniel Kaluuya does not feel pressured by reuniting with director Jordan Peele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Kaluuya does not feel pressured by reuniting with director Jordan Peele

By Press Association
July 15 2022, 2.45am
Daniel Kaluuya does not feel pressured by reuniting with director Jordan Peele (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya does not feel pressured by reuniting with director Jordan Peele (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya says he does not feel pressured by reuniting with director Jordan Peele for upcoming film Nope, but that it was “so important” that the film “connects”.

The British actor previously worked with Peele on the multi-award winning film Get Out, for which he was nominated for the best actor Oscar.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said since Get Out’s release in 2017 things had been “non-stop” and that he had reached a point in his career where he needed to “re-evaluate certain things”.

Nope is a horror film set on a Californian horse ranch, and stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun as well as Kaluuya.

Asked about the hype surrounding his and Peele’s reunion he said: “I don’t take the pressure. I like accomplishing the goals that we’ve set,”

“It was more [about] working with Jordan. Coming back and doing this with him.

The 90th Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Peele won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Get Out at the 90th Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

“We had a lot of conversations building up to the shoot, and when I got to the set, I was like, ‘Oh s***, this is a f**** action film… The most daring thing to do is go for it, [so] let’s do Bruce Willis then.”

“I really care about original films and original content, and to even be making a film like this with Keke Palmer as a lead, me as a lead, Jordan as a director on this level of budget and it be original – it’s so important that this film connects.”

Kaluuya added that he felt as though he had come to the “end of a chapter” in his career.

“Get Out happened and it’s just been nonstop, even though I don’t feel like I’ve been projecting that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s just been consistently on the go, and I feel like you have to rethink certain things.

“This is the point where I rethink certain things. What makes me happy? What’s exciting? What excites me? What will excite the audience?

“And it could be the same trajectory that I’m on, but I’ve got to make sure it’s that.”

Nope is due for release in theatres on July 22.

