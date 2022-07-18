Libel trial between Countdown’s Rachel Riley and blogger reaches the High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
July 18 2022, 3.30pm Updated: July 18 2022, 3.40pm
Rachel Riley is suing Michael Sivier, who published an article about her on his website Vox Political (PA)
A libel row between Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley and a political blogger over an article that alleged she engaged in a “campaign of online abuse and harassment” against a teenager has reached the High Court.

Riley is suing Michael Sivier, who published an article on his website Vox Political on January 26 2019 with the headline “Serial abuser Rachel Riley to receive ‘extra protection’ – on grounds that she is receiving abuse”.

The article discussed tweets posted as part of an online debate on antisemitism in the Labour Party, some of which were exchanged between Riley and a user, who identified herself as a then-16-year-old called Rose, in December 2018 and January 2019.

Rachel Riley, left
Riley, left, is a co-presenter on Countdown (Rachel Joseph/Channel 4/PA)

A judge previously found that Mr Sivier’s article would be read as claiming Ms Riley “engaged upon, supported and encouraged a campaign of online abuse and harassment of a 16-year-old girl”, allegations denied by Riley.

The blogger is defending the claim by arguing he had a “reasonable belief” it was in the public interest to publish the claims in the article.

At the High Court in London on Monday, Riley said the amount of abuse she received increased significantly from January 9 2019.

She said: “That’s when the floodgates opened. I changed my Twitter settings after that week because it was so horrendous.”

She continued: “It was a whole load of abuse that I was receiving, that Channel 4 was receiving.”

David Mitchell, for Mr Sivier, later accused Riley of having double standards.

He said: “When it comes to your political opponents… You can accuse them of antisemitism or anything you see fit, but those standards don’t apply to you or anyone who you see as your political allies.”

Rachel Riley
A judge previously found that Mr Sivier’s article would be read as claiming Ms Riley “engaged upon, supported and encouraged a campaign of online abuse and harassment of a 16-year-old girl”, allegations denied by Riley (PA)

Riley said the claim was “nonsense”, adding: “When someone is not antisemitic, it is not double standards to say it is not antisemitic.”

Mr Mitchell also argued that Riley had not provided any evidence to show she had faced serious harm connected to the article.

The barrister said in written submissions: “The claimant has a reputation for being highly controversial and offensive.

“It is denied that the defendant’s publication could have caused or had the tendency to cause serious harm to this reputation.”

However, John Stables, for Riley, said the allegations Mr Sivier published caused Ms Riley serious harm.

“Given the gravity of the allegations made against the claimant and the extent of their publication, the objectively determinable harm caused by the defendant’s publication is so great as easily to surmount the threshold of serious harm,” he said in written submissions.

Rachel Riley
A decision is expected at a later date (PA)

Mr Sivier had originally defended the libel claim on the grounds of truth and honest opinion as well as public interest.

In January 2021, Mrs Justice Collins Rice struck out all three of Mr Sivier’s defences, finding that they had “no prospect” of succeeding at a full trial.

However, Mr Sivier won a challenge at the Court of Appeal four months later, finding that his public interest defence should be assessed at a trial.

The trial before Mrs Justice Steyn is due to finish later this week, with a decision expected at a later date.

