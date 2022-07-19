Love Islanders tasked with choosing which two fellow contestants are eliminated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Islanders tasked with choosing which two fellow contestants are eliminated

By Press Association
July 19 2022, 10.47pm
Love Island 2022 (ITV)
Love Island 2022 (ITV)

The Love Island contestants face the tough decision of choosing which two of their fellow islanders will be dumped from the show.

Boys Billy Brown and Dami Hope and girls Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk after receiving the least public votes.

Host Laura Whitmore revealed the dilemma during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV dating programme.

Crashing a surprise VIP party for the contestants at Vibe Club, she told them: “Hello islanders, how are you all doing? Having a good time?

“I am not here to join in on the fun sadly and I am afraid the party is over, could you all please line up by the pool.”

Whitmore told them the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

After gasps from the contestants, she added: “I can tell you that one boy and one girl will not be returning to the villa tonight – and that decision is in the hands of your fellow islanders,” before the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The result of the islanders’ vote is expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

The episode also saw an angry and tearful Danica confront former partner Billy after he kissed Gemma Owen during the Snog, Marry, Pie task, which has caused much friction in the villa.

During the party she received words of support from the other girls with Ekin-Su Culculoglu lifting a glass and telling her: “Let’s toast to strong, independent women who stand up for themselves.”

Danica, who has been unlucky in love throughout the series, then stormed over to Billy who was relaxing by the pool, branding him “really disgusting” and saying his actions made him “look like a pig”.

Their argument escalated before Billy walked away, claiming she had “changed her tune” since yesterday.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

