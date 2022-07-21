Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier ‘excited’ to make acting debut in EastEnders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier ‘excited’ to make acting debut in EastEnders

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 9.03pm
Bobby Brazier as Fleddie Slater in EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier as Fleddie Slater in EastEnders (BBC/PA)

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders in his acting debut.

The 19-year-old will play Freddie Slater, son of Maureen “Little Mo” Slater, and is currently filming scenes scheduled to air this summer.

The character of Freddie was last seen in Walford in May 2006 when he and his mother left to start a new life.

London Landmarks Half Marathon
Bobby Brazier, right, and his father Jeff took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon  last year (Matt Alexander/PA)

Now he is returning to Albert Square, aged 18, and finds himself on a path that could lead to heartbreak.

Big Brother star Goody, who died in 2009 aged 27 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, had Bobby and his brother Freddy, now 17, with fellow reality TV star Jeff Brazier.

She was an avid fan of EastEnders and in 2006 reportedly petitioned two of its stars to talk to their bosses about securing her a role during a chance meeting at V Festival.

Bobby Brazier said: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders – so far it’s been perfect. Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

“Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I’m very grateful.

“Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Sky MTV send-off Party – London
Jade Goody died in 2009 aged just 27 (Yui Mok/PA)

Describing his character, show bosses said: “A bundle of energy and a truckload of trouble, Freddie Slater has a heart of gold but can’t help getting himself into mischief.

“While he’s sweet like his mum, he certainly isn’t shy and manages to cause a stir wherever he goes – but is he a true Slater at heart?”

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders’ executive producer, said: “Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul.

“A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side. He’s philosophical, accepting, but full of mischief and makes mistakes.

“Bobby is an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast who brings heart and humility to the role of Freddie Slater and I can’t wait for audiences to get to know him.”

