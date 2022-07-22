The war in Ukraine fits into the pattern of history, says comedian Al Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The war in Ukraine fits into the pattern of history, says comedian Al Murray

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 9.09am
Al Murray (Ian West/PA)
Al Murray (Ian West/PA)

Al Murray has compared the war in Ukraine to the Second World War at his history-themed festival in Buckinghamshire.

The comedian, who hosts the podcast We Have Ways Of Making You Talk – exploring the Second World War with historian James Holland, made links between the wars.

On Friday, Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins asked the pair how it is possible we have not learnt lessons from the Second World War following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Appearing live from the festival in Stowe, Buckinghamshire, 54-year-old Murray said: “It is an imperial war like the Second World War in a sense.

“That part of the world has often been fiercely contested and people have fought over food and resources in that central part of Europe for a very long time, which isn’t to say it’s what always happens around there but this war very much fits into the pattern of history.”

Holland, 52, added: “That’s the real shock about what’s happened, you just can’t believe we are in the situation in Europe again where you’ve got another war – it just seems absolutely horrific.

“It’s a completely different era of course and weaponry has progressed but some things are horrifically similar to black and white photographs you’d see in the Second World War, just now it’s in full garish colour but the scenes are basically exactly the same.”

Murray and Holland were stood in the festival field behind a “battery of 25-pounders from the Garrison Artillery Volunteers.”

Speaking about the fascination with the Second World War, Murray said: “Like it or not it’s an event that touched everyone’s lives, everyone’s families somewhere along the line were touched by the Second World War.

“Maybe you had a grandpa who served… it touched everyone and affected everyone so the echo is still with us.”

Murray’s father Ingram, known as The Colonel, will also star at the We Have Ways festival.

He added: “It’s him that got me interested in this history in the first place so the fact that he’s become involved in the podcast is a sweet and special thing.”

The festival will feature popular historians of the subject, a vast array of rare hardware, and guest speakers including Murray’s father.

