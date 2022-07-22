Ed Sheeran brings Jamal Edwards’ ‘vision to life’ in new music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran brings Jamal Edwards’ ‘vision to life’ in new music video

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 10.33am Updated: July 22 2022, 2.27pm
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ed Sheeran has brought Jamal Edwards’ “vision to life” in new music video with American rapper Russ.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter said he “hit up” Edwards for music video ideas after deciding to collaborate with Russ, “knowing that he would create something incredible”.

The music entrepreneur planned out the video but died at the age of 31, before the video to Are You Entertained could be shot.

Sheeran said on Instagram: “Jamal then planned it out for the next couple of months, sending me locations, ideas, cameos, trying to make it the best video any of us could make.

“We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died. Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel and just tell Russ it wasn’t happening, but he was so so understanding, to a level il never forget.

“Jamals mum @brendaedwardsglobal and sister Tanisha, a few weeks later said we should still try and make Jamals vision come to life, so with the help of his amazing production team at @radicalmedia_london and @jakenava directing, we shot it.”

Sheeran said he “felt so sad” shooting on the day but at the same time “very proud”.

He continued: “I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life.”

Sheeran thanked Russ for being “such an amazing human”, adding: “Jamal lives on forever.”

Edwards died on February 20 following “cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs”, his mother, Brenda Edwards, confirmed after the opening of an inquest into his death.

On Twitter, Ms Edwards said: “It’s been incredible seeing my Son Jamal’s creative vision come to life for this video. Huge thank you from myself and the whole SBTV Family to Jake Nava, Alistair Khalil, Nicky Caulfield.”

The Loose Women panellist, 53, also thanked Sheeran and Russ for “believing in Jamal”, adding: “He’s smiling down.”

He found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J.

At the time of Edwards’ death, Sheeran said in a tribute that he “would not be here without him”.

Edwards was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

