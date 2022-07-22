Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Nathalia flip pancakes for Davide’s seal of approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Nathalia flip pancakes for Davide’s seal of approval

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 2.17pm
Love Island 2022 (ITV/PA)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and new bombshell Nathalia Campos will have it out in a Turkey vs Brazil pancake competition during tonight’s episode of Love Island in a bid to win the heart of Italian Davide Sanclimenti.

Four new contestants, including Brazilian-born Nathalia, caused a stir when they entered the villa in Wednesday’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

Nathalia, 23, picked Adam Collard to go on a date but has since turned her attention to Davide – who is coupled up with Ekin-Su.

Friday’s episode will see Ekin-Su and Nathalia fall out over what toppings should go on a pizza.

Ekin-Su says: “Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are.”
 
Nathalia responds: “I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?” 
 
Ekin-Su says: “I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me.” 
 
Nathalia questions again: “Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who?” 

The pair decide to settle things over a pancake cooking competition the following morning, with judge Davide blind tasting both breakfasts.

Luca Bish says: “It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil” with Nathalia saying: “The battle of the pancakes.”
 
In the morning, the two women walk in for their cook-off, arriving with their fellow islanders as bodyguards, trainers and fans. 

The episode will also see Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack chosen to head to the hideaway and the boy’s taking on challenge You’ve Got Male.

Working for the Love Island Postal Service, better known as L.I.P.S, the boys each emerge from a post van, hop onto a conveyor belt and strip out of their uniform before selecting a girl to put in their trolley and take around the obstacle course as their special delivery. 
 
The boys will slide through a giant envelope sealing the end of the challenge with a kiss, with the girls crowning a winner.

At the end of the episode, Paige receives a text informing the islanders that there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they want to couple up with.

Love Island airs on Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

