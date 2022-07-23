Kate Moss felt she ‘had to say that truth’ in defence of Johnny Depp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss felt she ‘had to say that truth’ in defence of Johnny Depp

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 12.04am
Kate Moss has spoken about her defence of former partner Johnny Depp during his US libel trial (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Kate Moss has spoken about her defence of former partner Johnny Depp during his US libel trial (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Kate Moss says she felt she “had to say that truth” in defence of former partner Johnny Depp during his recent libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss, 48, testified in defence of Depp, 59, during his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against Heard, 36, after the Aquaman actress mentioned a rumour that Moss was pushed down the stairs by Depp while the two were in a relationship.

Depp won the lawsuit against Heard last month after a jury ruled her 2018 article in the Washington Post was defamatory.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss told presenter Lauren Laverne: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Film Festivals – Cannes – Depp and Moss
The British model was in a relationship with Depp during the 1990s (PA/PA)

Moss, who rose to fame in the 1990s, was in a relationship with the Hollywood actor between 1994 and 1998.

She supported her former partner after Depp sued Heard for 50 million US dollars over an article she wrote titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

Moss testified during the trial in May, appearing in the Virginia courtroom via videolink.

During her evidence, which lasted little more than two minutes, Moss said Depp had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true, and Depp had come to her aid.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm,” she said.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“(Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Cannes Film Festival 2005 – American Foundation for Aids Research (amfAR) party – Le Moulin de Mougins
Moss’s friend and fashion designer John Galliano was found guilty of racial abuse in 2011 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

While speaking to Laverne, 44, in a rare interview, Moss also discussed standing by her friend, Spanish fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of racial abuse in 2011 and given a total of 6,000 Euros in suspended fines.

She said: “I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice.

“I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people turn.

“People aren’t themselves when they drink and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.”

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds on July 24 at 11:15am.

