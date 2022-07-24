Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Comic-Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Comic-Con

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 2.52am
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Comic-Con (Ian West/PA)
The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s “passion and genius” as the trailer for the upcoming sequel was revealed at Comic Con.

Director Ryan Coogler said the production team behind the film had “put our love for Chadwick into this film”.

The clip debuted at the tail end of a Marvel mega-panel on Saturday, during which franchise boss Kevin Feige revealed a spate of new blockbuster titles.

Emotional scenes show queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, and her family mourning the loss of her son king T’Challa, played by Boseman.

The actor died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer, though Marvel decided not to recast his role.

Sharing the clip, Coogler recalled sitting with Boseman at a previous Comic-Con, saying:  “Chadwick had these huge hands and he was just squeezing down on my shoulders. I felt his hand the rest of the day.

“I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

He continued: “Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this film.

“We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humour. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie.

“It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU.”

Boseman’s co-star Letitia Wright added: “It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much.

“It’s an honour to bring this movie to you and honour big brother.”

British actress Michaela Cole was confirmed to be joining the cast of the film, and told fans how important the first Black Panther film was to her as it showed a black superhero backed by other black superheroes.

