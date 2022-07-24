Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers announce surprise second studio album of 2022

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 7.56pm
Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the release of their second album of 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the release of their second album of 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that they will release a surprise album, Return of the Dream Canteen, in October.

The American rock band, consisting of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante, have already released one album in 2022 with Unlimited Love, which came out in April.

Speaking about their upcoming release, the band said: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been.

“Just for the fun of it, we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs.

“A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.

“Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.

“With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed.

“Return of the Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Return of the Dream Canteen has been produced by Rick Rubin, who also worked on Unlimited Love.

Unlimited Love was Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first release since their 2016 album The Getaway.

The band are currently on tour in the US, during which they are playing with a number of other artists including Haim and The Strokes.

The tour extends to Australia and New Zealand later in the year and will see performances from Post Malone and St Vincent.

Return of the Dream Canteen will be released on October 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier