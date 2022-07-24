Two couples dumped from the Love Island villa after public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two couples dumped from the Love Island villa after public vote

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 10.58pm
The two couples with the least votes had to leave the villa (ITV)
The two couples with the least votes had to leave the villa (ITV)

Four Love Island contestants have been dumped from the villa after the public voted for the most compatible couples.

During Sunday night’s show, the islanders discovered that the public had been voting and that the two couples with the least votes would leave the villa immediately.

The episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw the islanders taken aback after Lacey Edwards and Deji Adeniyi, and Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford were suddenly dumped from the island.

Adam Collard received a text asking the islanders to gather at the firepit, before the results of the vote were revealed.

The safe couples were announced one by one, until three remained. Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen narrowly avoided a departure and were the final couple to be saved.

Elsewhere in the episode, the pair’s relationship was blossoming after they spent their first night sharing a bed together.

Danica told the female islanders: “I’m really happy with my decision.”

Later in the beach hut, she added: “I’m honestly so happy. I don’t want to be that weirdo and be cringy… But I’m just really happy, ridiculously smiley, giggly and I just can’t wait to see what the next couple of days will hold for us being in a couple now.”

Long-standing couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who have been together since the beginning of the series, discussed their plans for the future, with Tasha asking her partner: “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?” to which Andrew replied: “I think you’d look unreal.”

The couple went on to discuss flower arrangements and proposal timelines, with Andrew saying: “Well babe, steady on, you’ve got at least four years.”

Tasha responded: “I am pretty sure you would do it sooner than that.”

Andrew then smiled and asked his partner: “You think I’d propose to you sooner than three years?”

Tasha said yes, and added: “If we keep going the way we are going, yeah, I reckon so.”

Things were also getting serious for Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, after Davide made a classic Italian tiramisu for his partner before asking her if she wanted to be “exclusive” with him.

Ekin-Su shared her delight at the gesture in the beach hut, where she said: “I genuinely did not expect this from Davide. I am absolutely shocked, lost for words.

“I feel so happy. I feel like the luckiest girl on Earth and I’m just so grateful for my journey with him.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

