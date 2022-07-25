Adele announces new dates for delayed Las Vegas residency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Adele announces new dates for delayed Las Vegas residency

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 2.26pm Updated: July 25 2022, 2.34pm
(Matt Crossick/PA)
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele has announced that her delayed Las Vegas residency will take place from November to March.

The multi-award-winning singer, 34, had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace but they were scrapped at short notice.

She shared a tearful video message on social media, saying delivery delays and coronavirus meant the show would not be ready on time.

Announcing the rescheduled dates on social media, Adele wrote: “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

“To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.

“Thank you for your patience, I love you. Adele.”

After her last-minute cancellation in January, Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban stepped in to perform at Caesars Palace, while Adele ticket-holders were asked to wait for further updates.

Adele remained tight-lipped about when the shows would go ahead.

Adele releases new music
The cover of Adele’s recent album 30 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs this month ahead of two headline performances in London’s Hyde Park, she said she had not wanted to disappoint fans by releasing updates when she had nothing to add.

She also admitted the public response to her cancelling the original shows was “brutal” and she became a “shell of a person” amid the backlash.

Asked how she dealt with the fall-out, she said: “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it. Just grieve the shows and get over the guilt. But it was brutal.”

The Easy On Me star, who now lives in Los Angeles, made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30.

She launched the album with a TV special, An Audience With Adele, recorded at the London Palladium.

It was filmed in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

It followed her interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

