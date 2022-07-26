Booker Prize 2022 longlist features oldest and youngest nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Booker Prize 2022 longlist features oldest and youngest nominees

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 6.10pm
(Booker Prize/PA)
(Booker Prize/PA)

The Booker Prize 2022 longlist features the oldest and youngest authors ever to be nominated for the prestigious literary award.

British author Alan Garner, who will celebrate his 88th birthday on the night of the winners ceremony, is the award’s oldest nominee after his book Treacle Walker was longlisted.

Meanwhile, American writer and debut novelist Leila Mottley, 20, features as the youngest with her book Nightcrawling.

The two other debut novelists on the list include British author Maddie Mortimer for Maps Of Our Spectacular Bodies and Selby Wynn Schwartz for After Sappho.

The group make up the 13-strong “Bookers dozen” longlist chosen from 169 novels published in the UK or Ireland – any works written in English by writers of any nationality are eligible for the prize.

Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These also features on the list as the shortest book recognised in the prize’s history at 116 pages.

While previously shortlisted authors reappearing on this year’s longlist include Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo for Glory, American author Karen Joy Fowler for Booth and Briton Graeme Macrae Burnet for Case Study.

American Elizabeth Strout, who has been longlisted for the prize before, has been recognised for her book Oh William!

This year’s longlist was chosen by the judging panel chaired by cultural historian, writer and broadcaster Neil MacGregor.

He said: “The list that we have selected offers story, fable and parable, fantasy, mystery, meditation and thriller.

“The task of whittling 169 down to 13 has been as enjoyable as it has been arduous.

“These are 13 books, challenging, stimulating, surprising, nourishing, that we recommend for close and enjoyable reading.”

Gaby Wood, director of the Booker Prize Foundation, said: “The 2022 Booker judges come from very different corners of the reading world, yet from the moment they met they have revelled in each other’s opinions and delighted in each other’s company.

“The result is a set of books that are sometimes serious but never sombre, whose authors engage you with their wit, even as you absorb their dramatic, painful or provocative subject matter.

“It’s in this playfulness, of form or tone, that this year’s fiction is at its best.”

The six shortlisted nominees for the Booker Prize 2022 will be announced on September 6 at a ceremony at London’s Serpentine Pavilion.

The winner will be revealed on October 17 at the Roundhouse – in person for the first time since 2019 – and will receive £50,000.

The 2021 Booker Prize for Fiction was won by Damon Galgut with The Promise.

