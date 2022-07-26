Prey star: I felt responsibility to both franchise fans and indigenous people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prey star: I felt responsibility to both franchise fans and indigenous people

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 12.34am
Prey star: I felt responsibility to both franchise fans and indigenous people (Ian West/PA)
Prey star: I felt responsibility to both franchise fans and indigenous people (Ian West/PA)

The star of the latest instalment in the Predator film series says she felt a responsibility both to indigenous people and fans of the franchise to perform her role well.

Amber Midthunder said she appreciated director Dan Trachtenberg and 20th Century Studios “taking a chance” on the project, titled Prey, which incorporates the culture of the Comanche Nation.

Prey tells the story of a young, highly-skilled female warrior, Naru (Midthunder), who sets out to prove herself as a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp.

UK Gala screening of Prey
(Left to right) Amber Midthunder, Dan Trachtenberg, Ben Rosenblatt and Jhane Myers attending the UK Gala screening of Prey at Vue West End, Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

The film is set in the Comanche Nation some 300 years ago, and sees Naru come to realise that the prey she stalks is a highly evolved alien Predator, with a technically advanced arsenal.

As well as Midthunder it also stars newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator.

Speaking about her role at a UK Gala screening of Prey in Leicester Square, London, Midthunder, who is of indigenous heritage, said: “Honestly, the challenge to me that was bigger was representing an indigenous female action hero, because that’s something that I don’t recall really seeing at all.

“Having Dan and 20th century get behind taking a chance, having not just this franchise have its first female action hero, but an indigenous one,” she told the PA news agency.

“I just wanted to do that well.”

UK Gala screening of Prey
Prey tells the story of a young, highly-skilled female warrior, Naru (Midthunder), who sets out to prove herself as a worthy hunter when danger threatens her camp (Ian West/PA)

She added: “I think that (character) would have existed no matter who played the role, so the fact that that was going to be my responsibility, that was kind of what I came to work every day (for).

“I didn’t want to let Comanche people down, I didn’t want to let indigenous people down and also fans of the franchise.

“Everybody wants to be delivered a good movie and a good character and hopefully we got both.”

The Predator franchise began with the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by John McTiernan.

The film told the story of an elite team of mercenaries sent to the jungles of South America on a recovery mission only to find themselves hunted by an extra-terrestrial warrior with an arsenal of high-tech weapons.

It was a hit and spawned five subsequent films.

UK Gala screening of Prey
Prey’s director Dan Trachtenberg said he had wanted to make the film ‘since the third grade’ (Ian West/PA)

Trachtenberg told PA he had wanted to make the film “since the third grade” and had worked extensively with Comanche educator and consultant Juanita Pahdopony to make the film as authentic as possible.

The Comanche language is incorporated into the film with the characters’ names, which are all Comanche.

“One of the most rewarding moments for me was working with Juanita,” Trachtenberg said.

“She was near tears after reading the screenplay, not because there hasn’t been a movie that functioned the way it does, which there hasn’t, but because it features Native Americans as the heroes of the movie.”

Prey will be available to stream from August 5 on Disney+ under the Star banner in the UK.

