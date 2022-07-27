Wet Leg join Harry Styles and Beyonce on Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Wet Leg join Harry Styles and Beyonce on Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 6.22am
Wet Leg join Harry Styles and Beyonce on Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wet Leg join Harry Styles and Beyonce on Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist (Jane Barlow/PA)

Upcoming British indie rock duo Wet Leg have earned a spot beside Harry Styles and Beyonce on former president Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist.

Obama, 60, revealed his highly-anticipated 22-track list, which included classic songs as well as tracks from new artists, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” he captioned the post.

Top on the list of the former president’s summer picks was Beyonce’s newly released track Break My Soul.

The song is due to feature on her seventh studio album Renaissance, which arrives on Friday.

Music For A Sushi Restaurant, from Harry Styles third solo offering, Harry’s House, was just below on the list – following the announcement that it had been shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.

Fellow Mercury Prize nominees Wet Leg also made the list, with their track Angelica.

The duo have enjoyed a run of success after being placed on the BBC’s Sound of 2022 list.

Obama also chose modern tracks including Tems’ Vibe Out, Burna Boy’s Last Last, and Ojitos Lindos by Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo.

The former president also mixed in classic songs from late and great artists including Blue In Green by Miles Davis, Save Me by Aretha Franklin and Let’s Go Crazy by Prince.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier