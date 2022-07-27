I am glad UK will host Eurovision, says former Ukrainian winner Jamala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

I am glad UK will host Eurovision, says former Ukrainian winner Jamala

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 1.48pm
Ukrainian former Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala said the UK is a ‘rational’ option to host the 2023 competition (Yui Mok/PA)
Ukrainian former Eurovision Song Contest winner Jamala has said she is “glad” that the 2023 competition will be held in the UK because it should be in a place where “Russia does not threaten the safety of participants and guests”.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won this year’s contest in Turin, Italy, but British cities have begun to make bids to host next year’s event after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided it could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

Jamala, 38, who won Eurovision in 2016 with her song 1944, fled Kyiv in March and said it would have been “symbolic” to hold the competition in Ukraine.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Ukrainian singer Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

“The Eurovision Song Contest, created after World War II, has been uniting Europe for decades,” she told the PA news agency.

“So, speaking from the heart, it would be very symbolic to hold it in our country.

“Not only because Kalush Orchestra won, but also because today Ukraine is a shield for freedom and democracy of the whole Europe.”

But Jamala said Britain is the “rational” option as she carries hope that her country will one day be able to host the contest again.

“Rationally, the contest should take place in a place where Russia does not threaten the safety of participants and guests,” she said.

“I am glad that the contest will be held in (the UK) on behalf of my country, but I hope that very soon we will be able to hold it at home – in peaceful Ukraine.”

The UK became a frontrunner to host in 2023 after British entrant Sam Ryder came second in May with his single Space Man – a performance Jamala described as “really, really, really good”.

Ryder reminded fans that next year’s Eurovision will still be “Ukraine’s party” following the announcement that it will be held in the UK.

The singer said his “heart was heavy” knowing that the world-famous song contest cannot be held in Ukraine but was quick to add that the UK will be part of a group of “loving facilitators”.

