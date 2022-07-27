Daniel Kaluuya reveals how he overcame ‘a bad accident’ to star in latest film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Kaluuya reveals how he overcame ‘a bad accident’ to star in latest film

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 8.32pm
Daniel Kaluuya has spoken about his new film Nope (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya has revealed how he overcame ‘a bad accident’ to star in his latest film, which he has described as one “to be experienced, and not to be described”.

The 33-year-old actor, who gained widespread recognition in horror film Get Out, stars in upcoming film Nope, which is set on a Californian horse ranch.

Speaking to the BBC’s The One Show, Kaluuya discussed his upcoming blockbuster and revealed how he had to overcome a serious accident in order to immerse himself in his character OJ Haywood.

He said: “I had a bad accident a few years ago. I did a horse riding job and I had a bad accident.

“And then I had three and a half weeks to prepare for this role.

“So then I had like a week to get over my PTSD in order to actually get ready to get good at horse riding.”

Looking at the positive side of the experience, Kaluuya added: “Then I realised it was a way to get through to the character. Because, basically, how you treat the horse is how you treat yourself.

“My character OJ is very still and he has this connection with the horses, so I had to get very still and as I was getting better at riding, I was getting closer to OJ as a character.”

When asked about how big an undertaking the role was by the show’s hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, Kaluuya replied: “You want to look at it and go, he knows horses, he has a connection.

“So I would even go on Saturday mornings and clean the stalls… Because he (OJ) would do that and I would want to be comfortable with the horses.”

In the film, which is due for release in the UK on August 12, Kaluuya stars alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Graham Norton Show – London
During his career Daniel Kaluuya has received numerous accolades including an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards and a Golden Globe Award (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The British actor previously worked with Nope’s director Jordan Peele on the multi-award winning film Get Out, for which he was nominated for the best actor Oscar.

Speaking about the experience of working with Peele and having the director describe him as “his (Robert) De Niro”, Kaluuya said: “It’s cool but for me I always stay focused and it’s an absolute honour and a blessing that he sees me in that way, but it’s like, what are we doing?

“You have to actually do it. You have to actualise your career in order to be mentioned with those legends.”

Kaluuya also spoke about his disappointment over not being able to star in the sequel to 2018 film Black Panther, in which he played W’Kabi, due to filming clashes with Nope.

“It was such a special moment in my life, and in everybody’s life,” he said.

He added: “You just want to be a part of it, but it just couldn’t work.

“There were certain scenes that couldn’t get moved just for me. So it was literally a direct clash, I just had to let it go.”

The One Show airs every weeknight on BBC One at 7pm.

