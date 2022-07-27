Marvin and Rochelle Humes renew wedding vows on 10-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Marvin and Rochelle Humes renew wedding vows on 10-year anniversary

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 8.52pm
Marvin and Rochelle Humes have renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their ten year anniversary (Ian West/PA)
Marvin and Rochelle Humes have renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their ten year anniversary (Ian West/PA)

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have revealed they have renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their 10th anniversary on Wednesday.

The pair, who each found fame as part of hit British bands JLS and The Saturdays, married in 2012 in a ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Marvin shared a picture of his wife’s hand resting on his, with their wedding rings in clear view.

Alongside the image, the singer and presenter who found fame on ITV singing competition The X Factor, wrote: “Yes we did it all again!!! Ten down forever to go.”

Former member of The Saturdays Rochelle posted the same image with the caption: “Oops we did it again.. Ten down forever to go…” with a variety of emojis.

The couple had previously hinted at their plans to renew their vows with Instagram posts earlier in the day after Marvin shared a touching image of the pair during their original wedding ceremony, accompanied by the caption: “10 years ago to the day! So proud of us Rochy..should we do it all again?” on which his wife commented “YES”.

Rochelle also posted an image of the couple embracing at the alter on their original wedding day and wrote: “10 years ago today I got to marry my soul mate … in these pictures I had no idea what would be in store but it’s been nothing but pure magic.. @marvinhumes ready to do it all again?! #tendownforevertogo.”

The couple, who have both gone on to become TV presenters, share two daughters and a son.

A number of famous faces left messages of congratulations and well-wishes on both Marvin and Rochelle’s announcement posts.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers wrote on Rochelle’s post: “Huge congratulations to you both.”

While a second Towie cast member, Georgia Kousoulou added: “Congratulations,” followed by four red heart emojis.

Commenting on his bandmate’s photo, Aston Merrygold posted an array of emojis to illustrate his excitement including a black heart and clapping hands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier