The islanders get a taste of parenthood in Love Island baby challenge

The islanders were given a taste of parenthood in the latest Love Island challenge as each couple was given a baby to take care of for the day.

Ahead of the baby challenge in Wednesday evening’s episode, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen found themselves dumped from the island after losing out in a public vote.

After their fellow islanders’ departure, the five remaining couples woke up to the sound of babies crying and were each assigned a new arrival to look after.

Upon discovering the lifelike dolls, Tasha Ghouri despaired, saying: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

Gemma Owen added: “My ears are f****** ringing already!”

Dami Hope, who is currently partnered up with Indiyah Pollack, took a more positive approach to the experience, saying: “I feel like I’m attached. I feel like my experience here has just got 10 times better.”

Indiyah added: “Dami has been doing an amazing job, such a good dad. Honestly I couldn’t ask for a better father.”

Luca Bish joked with his partner Gemma Owen, saying: “I didn’t know if I’d be a good dad but being here for eight weeks and looking after Gem, I think I’ve actually got it in me.”

It might be the end of their #LoveIsland journey, but it's just the beginning for Danica & Jamie ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uTGiqsFfNv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2022

Andrew Le Page, who took care of baby Leo with partner Tasha, also settled into parenthood well, saying: “Leo is my best mate and I’ve got a good bond with him already.”

Later in the episode the girls were treated to a mother’s day out with the boys left to take charge of daddy day care.

While their partners were away the boys took it upon themselves to whizz up some homemade baby food for their new arrivals.

Davide Sanclimenti was particularly impressed with his baby food skills. Speaking in the beach hut with his daughter Irene, he said: “When I give her food she doesn’t cry. She’s like me, if you give me I’m happy. So if I give her food she’s happy.”

While the girls were treated to an al fresco lunch they discussed their futures with their partners, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she feels ready for children of her own with partner Davide. She told the girls: “I think I’m ready guys.”

Put your baby's hands in the air like you just don't care 🪩 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rtyVXCOBJj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2022

She added: “To see him [Davide] as a dad, please god, just give me some babies now!”

While Ekin-Su was away Davide also decided to give baby Irene a makeover in the girls’ dressing room before jokingly presenting her to the villa and saying: “Hey boys, I’m Irene, the new bombshell!”

After the girls returned to the villa, all the islanders were treated to a baby disco complete with personalised baby bottles, a light-up dance floor and pass the parcel.

During the evening’s games, Dami and Indiyah claimed victory in the baby challenge for their parenting of baby Sienna.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.