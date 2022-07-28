Bernard Cribbins and the TV shows that brought joy to generations of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bernard Cribbins and the TV shows that brought joy to generations of children

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 11.10am
Bernard Cribbins with his OBE medal after receiving it during an investiture ceremony in 2011 (PA)
Bernard Cribbins with his OBE medal after receiving it during an investiture ceremony in 2011 (PA)

Bernard Cribbins brought joy to generations of youngsters through his work on decades of children’s TV and film.

The veteran actor was the narrator of all 60 episodes of The Wombles, and made no fewer than 111 appearances on the children’s storytelling show Jackanory.

Cribbins was also known for starring in the 1970 film The Railway Children, playing station porter Albert Perks.

The film adaptation of E Nesbit’s book chronicles the adventures of three children forced to move from London to Yorkshire after their father is imprisoned for being falsely accused of selling state secrets.

Bernard Cribbins death
Bernard Cribbins reading an excerpt from Winnie The Pooh after he received the annual JM Barrie Award in 2014 (Nicholas Ansell/PA)

Dame Floella Benjamin, a doyen of children’s TV, described Cribbins as a “treasure for our nation’s children”.

His commitment to his art continued into his 90s, with recent appearances in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat bringing his talent to a new generation.

Speaking in 2011 when he was made an OBE for services to drama, he said providing the voices of characters such as Uncle Bulgaria, Tobermory and Orinoco was simple because of how The Wombles was written.

“The structure of the writing was such that you knew exactly where everybody was socially in that household,” he said.

In 2014, Cribbins was honoured with the JM Barrie Award for his work on children’s TV.

Joe Godwin, the then-director of BBC children’s programmes, said: “Bernard has been a big part of so many of our childhoods.”

Bernard Cribbins death
Bernard Cribbins with his OBE medal in 2011 (Chris Ison/PA)

Cribbins appeared in Doctor Who as Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

Doctor Who frontrunner Russell T Davies was among the people paying tribute to Cribbins, writing on Instagram that he was lucky to have known him.

Alongside a picture of Cribbins, Davies said the actor had “loved being in Doctor Who”, adding: “He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street.’”

Cribbins and his wife Gill, who died last year, could not have any children of their own.

“We lost one quite early on and that was the only time we got near it,” he told the Mirror in 2018.

“That was a long time ago now. It’s just one of those things and I consider myself very fortunate to have been given a job like Jackanory, which has been wonderfully popular and gives you a very warm feeling to think of all those who watched it as a child.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier