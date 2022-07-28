ITV will ‘sit down and review’ Love Island following complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV will ‘sit down and review’ Love Island following complaints

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 1.08pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has said the broadcaster will “sit down and review” Love Island when the series ends.

The dating show has been the subject of more than 5,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom in the past two weeks.

Many have related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants.

But Mr Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios, stressed they were “very happy with the way it has gone so far”.

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Mr Lygo was asked about the volume of complaints and whether there would be an editorial review.

He said: “We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.

“But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it.

“To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.

“But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

Ofcom is assessing the complaints against its broadcasting rules, but is yet to decide whether to investigate.

In May 2019, ITV released a new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series, which was later won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They updated those processes for the most recent series and began giving inclusion training, including language and behaviour, to contestants ahead of them entering the villa.

The current series of Love Island has been a ratings success, securing its biggest launch episode since 2019.

ITV has also announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca.

