Bernard Cribbins remembered as a ‘creative genius’ by leading TV figures

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.18pm
Bernard Cribbins arriving at Waterloo Station, London onboard the 66 tonne Stirling Single, the train used in the original Railway Children film. Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93, his agent said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Children’s TV star and entertainer Bernard Cribbins has been remembered as a “creative genius” and a “legend” by those who worked with him following the news of his death aged 93.

The death of the veteran actor, who starred in the Carry On films, Doctor Who and the 1970 film The Railway Children, was announced on Thursday in a statement from his agent, Gavin Barker Associates.

Following the news, leading figures from the television industry, including Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and Baroness Floella Benjamin, were among those paying tribute to the revered actor.

Davies wrote on Instagram that he was lucky to have known him Cribbins, saying the actor had “loved being in Doctor Who”, adding: “He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’

“His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard. He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor.