John Barrowman and Doctor Who cast remember ‘national treasure’ Bernard Cribbins

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.00pm Updated: July 28 2022, 11.02pm
File photo dated 23/11/14 of Bernard Cribbins arriving at the British Academy Children’s Awards, at the Roundhouse, Camden, north London. Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93, his agent said. Issue date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
File photo dated 23/11/14 of Bernard Cribbins arriving at the British Academy Children’s Awards, at the Roundhouse, Camden, north London. Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93, his agent said. Issue date: Thursday July 28, 2022.

Doctor Who stars including John Barrowman and John Simm and have paid tribute to “national treasure” Bernard Cribbins following his death aged 93.

The beloved children’s TV star and entertainer played Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) between 2007 and 2010 and is due to appear in a 2023 episode celebrating the programme’s 60th anniversary.

Barrowman, who played Captain Jack Harkness in the popular BBC show and its spinoff Torchwood, praised Cribbins as a “teacher and mentor” who had showed him the “subtleties of comic timing and stage craft”.

The Sun Military Awards
John Barrowman (PA)

“Not to mention where to get the best fish and chips and Custard Cream doughnuts in Soho on two show days – and oh our toffee eating competition just before we would go onstage.”

He continued: “Bernie was a true entertainer with a glorious career that many could only dream of.

“Every show I landed, when I received my MBE, or if it was just an article in the newspaper he read that mentioned me he picked up the phone and would chat and congratulate or give his insight as to what was to be celebrated or navigated.

“Bernard Cribbins was a friend, a part of our Doctor Who family, and a national treasure.”

Barrowman added: “I am shedding tears as I write this. I will miss him and our phone calls.

“Love you Bernie.”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies shared a picture of Cribbins playing Snout in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

2019 Edinburgh TV Festival
Russell T Davies (PA)

He wrote: “He loved being in Doctor Who. He said ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’ His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard.

“He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him.

“That’s a lovely memory. He’d phone up and say ‘I’ve got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!’ Okay, Bernard, in it went!”

Davies said he felt “so lucky” to have known Cribbins, adding: “Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world.”