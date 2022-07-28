BBC poetry festival heads to Birmingham as part of Commonwealth celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC poetry festival heads to Birmingham as part of Commonwealth celebrations

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.05am
Linton Kwesi Johnson will be among the performers at the BBC’s Contains Strong Language Festival in September (David Parry/PA)
Linton Kwesi Johnson will be among the performers at the BBC’s Contains Strong Language Festival in September (David Parry/PA)

Linton Kwesi Johnson, Fred D’Aguiar and Soweto Kinch are among the poets and performers lined up for Contains Strong Language Festival, the BBC’s poetry and performance festival.

Contains Strong Language (CSL) will arrive in Birmingham in September, having previously been hosted in Coventry, Cumbria and Hull.

The four-day festival provides a platform for exciting and emerging artists in the region, and will see current issues such as racism, sex education and LGBTQ+ issues explored by artists with perspectives from across the Commonwealth.

WHITBREAD BOOK OF THE YEAR
Poet and novelist Fred D’Aguiar will perform new work at the BBC’s Contains Strong Language Festival in September (Buller/PA)

The festival will also see an array of artists collaborate in a variety of programmes broadcast across BBC radio networks – including Radio 4, 1 Xtra and 6 Music.

The festival’s director and head of culture, art and music for BBC Audio North, Sue Roberts said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Contains Strong Language to Birmingham this year as part of the city’s celebration of the Commonwealth Games.

“With a wide range of performances from local, national and international poets and many broadcasts coming from the festival this September, we hope to shine a light on the incredible talent from Birmingham as well as all corners of the Commonwealth.

“As the BBC’s flagship poetry and spoken word festival it is brilliant to see it grow year on year and I am looking forward to what the 2022 festival will bring.”

CSL 2022 will see radio presenter Nick Ahad celebrate dub poet Kwesi Johnson, 69, as he turns 70 and his native Jamaica turns 60, with the celebration broadcast live on Radio 4’s Front Row.

Poet Emile Lauren Jones, who has been working with schools across Birmingham, will also share the work of fresh young talent to new audiences and deliver tips on how to get your poetry noticed.

While Mercury Prize nominated saxophonist and rapper Kinch, 44, will perform a live musical staging of White Juju, which he wrote in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A variety of poetry presses have also been invited to share their latest and most exciting publications at the festival.

CSL has invited 10 of the best UK indie poetry presses, as well as indie presses from across the Commonwealth including Singapore, Australia and Nigeria.

In addition to a host of poetry readings and performances, a selection of BBC radio programmes will record and broadcast from the CSL festival at venues around Birmingham, including Birmingham Hippodrome and PoliNations – a temporary city centre forest garden complete with giant architectural trees and thousands of colourful living plants.

Radio 1Xtra is also partnering with the festival to present the Words First Talent showcase, which will celebrate the most talented poets and spoken word artists aged between 18 and 30 from across the UK, with special guests including poet John Bernard and Radio 1Xtra host Swarzy.

The BBC’s Contains Strong Language Festival runs from September 8-11 in Birmingham.

