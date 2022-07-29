Euro 2022 final likely to attract one of year’s biggest TV audiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2022 final likely to attract one of year’s biggest TV audiences

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.20pm
England’s appearance in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday is likely to attract one of the biggest TV audiences of the year (Danny Lawson/PA)
England’s appearance in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday is likely to attract one of the biggest TV audiences of the year.

The team’s semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday was watched by an average of 7.9 million people, according to overnight ratings.

Sunday’s match, which sees the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley, should pull in an even larger audience – though it might struggle to match the highest viewing figures of 2022 so far.

That honour currently belongs to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which took place in early June and was watched by 13.1 million people on BBC One, according to official ratings.

(PA Graphics)

In second place is the Eurovision Song Contest, shown by BBC One in mid-May, which attracted a TV audience of 9.3 million.

Third is the final episode of BBC One thriller The Tourist, which aired in January and had 9.1 million viewers.

Official ratings are published by research organisation Barb and are consolidated figures, meaning they include people who recorded and watched the broadcast up to seven days later.

They cover audiences watching on TV sets, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Overnight ratings for the Euro 2022 final will be announced on Monday morning, with official ratings following a week later.

Even if it does not quite attract the biggest TV audience of the year, Sunday’s final should see the highest ever ratings in the UK for a women’s football match.

The number to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the World Cup in July 2019.

– BBC One’s live coverage of the Euro 2022 final begins on Sunday at 3.50pm, with kick-off at 5pm.

