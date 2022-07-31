Love Island’s Millie Court reveals why she and Liam Reardon broke up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Millie Court reveals why she and Liam Reardon broke up

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.56pm
Millie Court (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Millie Court (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Millie Court has put an end to speculation surrounding her shock break-up with Liam Reardon as she insisted no one cheated and they made the decision as the relationship “wasn’t right for them” any more.

The Love Island 2021 winners announced their split earlier this month, calling it a “tough decision” but adding they were “ready for new chapters”.

Fans questioned whether Reardon had been unfaithful as the couple had come close to splitting on the dating show last year after he kissed bombshell Lillie Haynes during Casa Amor.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, Court said: “It’s not true. Because of Casa Amor, people go: ‘Liam’s obviously cheated again’, and it’s not the case.

“Nothing happened for us to (break up). No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us.

She added that she wants to “stick up for Liam and have his back” as he is “not a bad guy”.

The former Asos administrator revealed they still “get on really, really well and have a laugh together” and is hopeful they can remain friends.

After winning the seventh series of the show, the couple lived with her mother for three months before buying an apartment in Essex.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Liam Reardon and Millie Court won the seventh series of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Court added that she has “no regrets” over the speed of her relationship with former bricklayer Reardon, who is originally from Wales.

She admitted she is “obviously not totally OK” following the break-up but added: “I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.

“Anyone who goes through a break-up feels the same. We all know what heartbreak feels like.

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through.

“We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

She added that she plans to put her romantic life on hold for now as she concentrates on herself and her career.

