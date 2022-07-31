Kate Garraway says husband Derek is ‘back on the right side’ after spell in ICU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Garraway says husband Derek is ‘back on the right side’ after spell in ICU

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 2.14pm
Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)
Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)

Kate Garraway has said her husband, Derek Draper, is “back on the right side” after taking an “unexpected and frightening turn for the worse” amid his ongoing battle with Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, the 55-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter thanked the NHS staff who had been treating him in intensive care as well as fans for sending messages of support.

Draper, a 54-year-old former political adviser, fell seriously ill in March 2020 and, despite now being free of the virus, he suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Garraway shared a photo of her with her husband and children to Instagram and wrote: “Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world to me & the whole family.

“I have taken some time off @gmb @smoothradio & @garrawaysgoodatuff in the last 3 weeks as Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again.

“Thanks to the amazing nhs teams & his own extraordinary life force & spirit Derek – please god – is back on the right side of it now.”

After taking some time off from her roles at Smooth Radio and Good Morning Britain, Garraway said she is “looking forward” to being back on the ITV morning programme on Monday at 6am.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Kate Garraway said she is looking forward to being back on Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

The TV presenter added that she hopes the show will be celebrating the England Lionesses beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday evening.

Last year, Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Draper’s battle with the virus has won much attention and support, including from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

