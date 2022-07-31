Beyonce enters singles chart race after release of new album Renaissance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beyonce enters singles chart race after release of new album Renaissance

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 7.06pm
(Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)
(Mason Poole/Beyonce/PA)

Beyonce has entered a chart race for the UK number one single following the release of her seventh solo album Renaissance.

The album’s lead track, Break My Soul, is currently set to climb from number six to second place and could rival LF System’s Afraid To Feel for the top spot this week, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look.

Two new songs from the album may also make their debut in the UK singles chart on Friday, with Cuff It set to place at number 10 and I’m That Girl at number 11 so far.

Break My Soul, a house music-inspired single, was first released on June 21 and previously peaked in the UK chart at number four.

Her new 16-track collection arrived on Friday, six years after the pop superstar’s last full-length solo offering, Lemonade, in 2016.

The work features contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream.

Following its release, critics have praised it as “another remarkable record” in her catalogue and a “celebration of living abundantly”.

Elsewhere, George Ezra’s Green Green Grass is currently set to overtake Harry Styles’ As It Was to take third place, knocking the former One Direction star to fourth.

Burna Boy is so far due to remain in fifth place while David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s collaboration is set to climb one place to sixth.

The Official Singles Chart top 100 is revealed on the Official Charts website every Friday at 5.45pm.

