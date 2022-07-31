Adele and Spice Girls lead praise to Lionesses’ ‘girl power’ after Euro 2022 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele and Spice Girls lead praise to Lionesses’ ‘girl power’ after Euro 2022 win

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 9.06pm
Adele and the Spice Girls are among the famous faces to praise the Lionesses’ ‘girl power’ following their Euro 2022 victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Adele and the Spice Girls are among the famous faces to praise the Lionesses’ “girl power” following their Euro 2022 victory.

The squad beat Germany 2-1 after extra time, securing the first major tournament title for any England team since 1966.

Following their historic win, multi-award-winning singer Adele described the achievement as a “game changer”.

She shared a photo of the England women’s team celebrating their win on Instagram and wrote: “You did it!! It’s come home!!

“Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

The Spice Girls praised the Lionesses for their “girl power” as they posted a photo of the team celebrating their win on Twitter.

The British girl group captioned the post: “Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there.”

David Baddiel said he can finally say the lyrics “it’s come home” from his classic football anthem Three Lions.

The comedian recorded the football song with Frank Skinner and the rock band Lightning Seeds back in 1996.

Following Euro 2022 win, Baddiel tweeted: “Home. In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”

The Lighting Seeds also added: “What a win @Lionesses. It’s Coming Home!!”

The band and Baddiel had reunited on Saturday at Camden’s Electric Ballroom to perform a special rendition of the song which had altered lyrics in celebration of the Lionesses’ success in the tournament.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also said that the Lionesses had “made us all so proud” as he congratulated them.

He added: “What an incredible result! Thank you forever!”

Singer Niall Horan described the women’s win as “inspirational”, adding: “What a great tournament! Incredible advert for women’s football and sport in general.”

Actress Dame Joan Collins also shared her congratulations saying “#BringItHome they did!” while TV presenter Les Dennis described the team as “amazing”.

Radio DJ Sara Cox praised the team’s stamina as she said in a tweet: “Incredible. I’m exhausted so @Lionesses must be done in.”

TV presenter and former sports pundit Dan Walker added: “Wonderful stuff from the @Lionesses What a performance over the last few weeks.

“So happy that my kids are experiencing an England football team winning a major tournament.”

While comedian Miranda Hart revealed she was emotional over the victory, writing: “Crying. So brilliant. So important. Too emotional to articulate more.

“I am glad there are 7 year olds watching this who wanted to be a goalkeeper like I did! But didn’t think it was ‘appropriate’ or ‘allowed’ to voice it. Thank you Lionesses.”

