Love Island couples take part in emotional vow ceremony during live final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were tears and emotional embraces as the Love Island finalists shared their declarations of love during the final.

Four couples are competing for the £50,000 prize with the winners announced live from Majorca following a public vote.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are the frontrunners, followed by Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

In a twist, ITV has this year scrapped the option for one of the winning couple to steal all of the prize money for themselves.

Presenter Laura Whitmore welcomed viewers to the live final and confirmed the winning couple will not have to choose whether to split or steal the prize money, as in previous years.

She said: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore.

“But who will be crowned winners of Love Island 2022? The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

Before the winners were crowned, the boys donned tuxedos for a summer ball and waited for their partners to make an entrance.

Luca told Gemma “You look unreal” as she walked onto the terrace while Ekin-Su’s arrival in a satin pink ball gown prompted her Italian partner to exclaim that she looked “beautiful”.

The couples then took turns reading their declarations of love to each other.

Dami had to pause and compose himself before reading his vow to Indiyah, while she said they had gone from “from two heartbreakers to lovebirds” in reference to their troubles during Casa Amor week.

During Gemma’s vow to Luca she professed her love for him and said she “can’t wait to start a new chapter”.

Ekin-Su then told Davide: “It’s been a hell of a ride for us. They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and so are we.

“I love being together. The Turkish Delight and the Italian Stallion. You are my soulmate.”

The Love Island final continues on ITV2.