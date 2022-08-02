Martin Compston launches Restless Natives podcast with ex-newspaper editor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin Compston launches Restless Natives podcast with ex-newspaper editor

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.52pm
Martin Compston is launching a podcast with a former newspaper editor (Ian West/PA)
Line of Duty star Martin Compston has teamed up with a former newspaper editor to launch a new podcast named after the 1980s Scottish cult classic movie Restless Natives.

The audio show will hear the Scots star and former Scottish Sun editor, Gordon Smart, who have known each other for 15 years, talk about friendship, family and the experiences they have encountered in their respective careers.

They will will explore the topic of fame, coping as parents and husbands in the film and media industries, and reveal their “masterplan” to launch their own business.

The pair said each week they will call upon the contacts they have made along the way to help inspire each episode.

Kate Fleming, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar on the Line of Duty set
Martin Compston, centre, starred with Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar in Line of Duty (BBC One/PA)

Greenock-born Compston said: “Just what the world doesn’t need – another actor with a podcast.

“In all seriousness, we’ve been talking for too long about doing this, now it’s actually happening.

“In the true spirit of the original film, we’ve got big dreams and ideas, now it’s time to get going. I’m so excited about it.”

Restless Natives is a 1985 Scottish adventure comedy film, directed by Michael Hoffman and written by Ninian Dunnett.

It follows two Edinburgh teenagers, played by Vincent Friell and Joe Mullaney, who become local heroes and tourist attractions after they start robbing buses by motorbike, armed with sneezing powder and wearing funny masks.

Mr Smart added: “I am shamelessly riding on the coat tails of a national treasure.

“That said, without me, Martin would never have been voted Scotland’s Most Stylish Man in 2014.

“Let’s hope that kind of successful partnership continues and we’re still pals at Christmas.”

The first episode of Restless Natives: The Podcast will be aired on August 10.

