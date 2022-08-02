Gwrych Castle bids farewell to I’m A Celeb as it returns to Australian jungle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gwrych Castle bids farewell to I’m A Celeb as it returns to Australian jungle

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 5.08pm
Gwrych Castle has thanked I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here for the “honour” of hosting the reality show for the past two years (I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!/PA)
Gwrych Castle has thanked I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here for the “honour” of hosting the reality show for the past two years (I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!/PA)

Gwrych Castle has thanked I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the “honour” of hosting the reality show as ITV confirmed its return to the Australian Jungle.

The 19th century castle in North Wales has been the location for the show for the past two years after Covid-19 travel restrictions prevented the programme from taking place in its original jungle location.

A tweet posted on the Gwrych Castle Twitter account thanked the hit ITV show for the opportunity to temporarily host, saying: “It was such an honour to host I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the last two years.

“As a small charity, we will always be grateful to ITV and I’m A Celebrity for the opportunity to host one of the most watched shows in the UK.”

It added: “The show has showcased the true beauty of the Castle to millions of people, and has enabled us to carry out urgent repairs after years of neglect, vandalism and arson.

“We have a huge amount to do to bring the Castle back to its former glory, but we’re excited for the future.

“We will continue to collaborate with ITV and I’m A Celebrity, and we still have many items and set pieces in place from the past the 2 years such as The Clink, the I’m A Celebrity throne, privy and the telephone box.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, hosted by presenting duo Anthony “Ant” McPartlin and Declan “Dec” Donnelly, is set to return to ITV in the autumn.

The Geordie presenting duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, while the last celebrity to win the show in the Australian Jungle was Jacqueline Jossa in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier