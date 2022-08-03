Pa Salieu says ‘no common sense’ in decision to cut his Commonwealth Games show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Pa Salieu says ‘no common sense’ in decision to cut his Commonwealth Games show

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 1.23pm Updated: August 3 2022, 2.19pm
Rapper Pa Salieu was due to perform at the Commonwealth Games (PA)
Rapper Pa Salieu was due to perform at the Commonwealth Games (PA)

Rapper Pa Salieu has questioned why his criminal conviction prevents him from performing at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

A statement from the 24-year-old musician’s management said “no human common sense” had been involved in the decision to cut his performance from the Birmingham 2022 event with less than a week to go.

Salieu, who was named by the BBC as its Sound Of 2021 artist, said on Tuesday that he had been cut from the programme due to a “failed background check”.

He was acquitted in March of engaging in violent disorder during a mass brawl in which his friend Fidel Glasgow, the grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple, was stabbed to death.

However, Salieu was convicted of possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon and had previously admitted a second count of violent disorder relating to an attack on a man shortly after the brawl.

The Coventry-based artist is yet to be sentenced.

Salieu’s management said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Although born in the UK, Gambian Pa Salieu (who has indefinite leave to remain) does not have the documentation needed to apply for a visa to travel in most parts of the world and the Home Office will not issue this until his court case is concluded, already causing huge disruption to his career.

“His trial for the incident in 2018 ended in March and he was originally due to be sentenced a month later, however the courts keep moving the date, often with less than 24 hours notice.

“This date has changed four times already, with the latest date now being set as the 2nd December.”

His management said this had forced the rapper to cancel a year of international commitments.

“The frustration with the Commonwealth Games comes from the fact that no human common sense has been used here,” they added.

“What does a Home Office issue have to do with his ability to perform in a celebration?”

The statement also stressed that Salieu is “very outspoken about his former life” and has “consistently tried to use his career as an inspiration for others from similar underprivileged backgrounds” while also taking part in social initiatives including supporting youth centres and speaking at young offenders institutes.

They added that “having to put your whole life and career on hold while you’re awaiting a sentencing date which is being unreasonably prolonged is unacceptable”, especially given “this is a system which is supposed to encourage reformation”.

However, a spokesperson for the Home Office said the department does not play a role in background checks for the Commonwealth Games.

A spokeswoman for Birmingham 2022 added: “Everyone involved in the Games goes through the same accreditation process including our volunteers, performers, athletes, contractors and workforce.

“We cannot comment on individual accreditation applications. This process facilitates the delivery of the Games.”

It comes after Salieu shared video footage from rehearsals of his Games performance on Instagram on Tuesday, before announcing it had been scrapped.

He wrote: “Yesterday I received a call to say that I’m being removed from the show because I ‘failed a background check’.

“I can’t keep being silent about this stuff.”

Salieu was born in Slough, Berkshire, but moved to The Gambia in west Africa as an infant. He returned to the UK at the age of eight and lived in Hillfields, a suburb of Coventry, which inspired his 2020 song Frontline.

The Home Office and Commonwealth Games have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]